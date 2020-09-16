Recommended Video:

Oakland Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 36 1 9 1
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Tapia lf 4 0 2 1
Grossman lf 4 0 0 1 Story ss 4 0 1 0
La Stella dh 4 1 2 0 Blackmon dh 4 0 0 0
Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
Canha rf 4 0 0 1 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
Lamb 3b 4 0 2 1 Fuentes 1b 4 0 1 0
S.Murphy c 3 0 0 0 Dahl rf 4 0 0 0
Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 2 1 1 0
T.Kemp 2b 2 1 0 0 Hampson ph-2b 1 0 0 0
D.Murphy ph 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 2 0
E.Díaz ph-c 2 0 0 0
Oakland 001 002 000 3
Colorado 001 000 000 1

E_Márquez (2). DP_Oakland 0, Colorado 2. LOB_Oakland 5, Colorado 8. 2B_Semien (7), Olson (4), Wolters (4). SB_Grossman (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Fiers W,6-2 6 7 1 1 0 4
Diekman H,11 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Hendriks S,13-14 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Colorado
Márquez L,2-6 6 2-3 6 3 3 4 6
Kinley 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
J.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Márquez.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:57.