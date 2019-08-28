Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Oakland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 2 5 2 Totals 33 1 9 1 Semien ss 4 1 2 1 Merrifield 2b 4 0 2 0 Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Olson 1b 3 0 0 0 Dozier rf 4 1 1 0 Canha cf 3 0 0 0 Gordon lf 4 0 2 1 Davis dh 3 0 1 0 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 Pinder rf 3 0 0 1 O'Hearn 1b 2 0 1 0 Profar 2b 2 0 0 0 Starling cf 4 0 1 0 Brown lf 4 0 0 0 Viloria c 4 0 1 0 Phegley c 3 1 1 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0

Oakland 110 000 000 — 2 Kansas City 000 001 000 — 1

E_Cuthbert (10). DP_Oakland 0, Kansas City 2. LOB_Oakland 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Phegley (17), Chapman (34), O'Hearn (9), Gordon (28).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Fiers W,13-3 5 1-3 8 1 1 2 5 Petit H,25 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Soria H,16 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hendriks S,16-20 1 0 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Montgomery L,2-5 6 1-3 5 2 1 3 6 McCarthy 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_Montgomery (Olson).

Umpires_Home, Mike Everitt; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:56. A_13,669 (37,903).