FG FT Reb
FLORIDA A&M Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Jones 20 2-4 0-0 2-6 1 1 4
Moragne 26 4-9 0-0 1-4 2 4 8
Randolph 35 3-9 3-4 3-5 7 1 9
Reaves 33 2-8 2-3 1-3 3 2 6
Speer 22 2-8 3-4 0-1 1 1 8
Brown 19 5-8 0-0 1-3 0 1 11
J.Williams 15 1-3 3-4 1-2 0 2 5
Desir 14 5-7 2-3 3-6 0 0 12
Clark 7 1-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 3
Littles 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Davis 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Murray 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Smith 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-60 13-18 12-30 14 14 66

Percentages: FG .417, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Clark 1-1, Brown 1-4, Speer 1-4, J.Williams 0-1, Littles 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Reaves 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 19 (Reaves 6, Jones 5, Randolph 3, Speer 2, J.Williams, Littles, Moragne).

Steals: 7 (Moragne 2, Brown, J.Williams, Randolph, Reaves, Speer).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
OREGON Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Omoruyi 23 6-14 0-0 0-1 3 2 13
E.Williams 29 5-9 0-0 3-6 3 1 11
Dante 18 10-10 2-2 2-5 0 5 22
Duarte 31 10-14 0-0 1-1 2 1 23
Hardy 21 2-2 0-2 0-5 3 1 4
Figueroa 25 1-3 0-1 1-4 2 2 2
Terry 23 1-6 0-0 0-3 5 3 2
Lawson 21 2-3 3-4 1-4 2 0 8
Wur 6 1-2 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
Johnson 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Osborn 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Reichle 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 38-63 5-9 8-31 20 16 87

Percentages: FG .603, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Duarte 3-7, Lawson 1-2, E.Williams 1-4, Omoruyi 1-5, Figueroa 0-1, Terry 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (E.Williams 2, Lawson 2, Duarte, Wur).

Turnovers: 16 (E.Williams 3, Dante 2, Duarte 2, Hardy 2, Omoruyi 2, Terry 2, Wur 2, Lawson).

Steals: 10 (Duarte 3, Dante 2, E.Williams 2, Figueroa, Lawson, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Florida A&M 35 31 66
Oregon 47 40 87

.