OLD DOMINION 86, WILLIAM & MARY 78
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WILLIAM & MARY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Blair
|28
|4-11
|0-1
|1-10
|1
|2
|9
|Wight
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Covington
|30
|3-11
|7-8
|0-2
|4
|4
|13
|Kochera
|35
|6-9
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|5
|19
|Loewe
|35
|5-9
|4-5
|1-3
|10
|1
|16
|Harvey
|28
|4-5
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|1
|8
|Milkereit
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|3
|Ayesa
|12
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Stone
|5
|2-2
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|27-53
|12-17
|4-28
|18
|21
|78
Percentages: FG .509, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Kochera 6-7, Loewe 2-4, Milkereit 1-1, Stone 1-1, Ayesa 1-3, Blair 1-4, Wight 0-1, Covington 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Harvey 3, Kochera).
Turnovers: 15 (Covington 4, Milkereit 4, Loewe 3, Ayesa, Blair, Kochera, Wight).
Steals: 4 (Loewe 2, Harvey, Kochera).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OLD DOMINION
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ezikpe
|17
|3-5
|1-3
|0-6
|1
|4
|7
|Reece
|30
|5-7
|2-3
|0-5
|0
|2
|13
|Curry
|33
|9-15
|6-8
|1-4
|6
|0
|24
|Green
|27
|1-5
|2-2
|2-3
|4
|5
|4
|Oliver
|35
|7-15
|2-2
|3-5
|2
|2
|19
|Trice
|22
|2-6
|0-0
|4-5
|1
|1
|4
|Hunter
|18
|3-6
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|0
|11
|Pilavios
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Strother
|6
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|32-63
|15-20
|10-32
|20
|16
|86
Percentages: FG .508, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Hunter 3-4, Oliver 3-8, Reece 1-1, Green 0-1, Strother 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezikpe).
Turnovers: 7 (Ezikpe 3, Oliver 2, Green, Reece).
Steals: 6 (Hunter 3, Pilavios 2, Curry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|William & Mary
|32
|46
|—
|78
|Old Dominion
|39
|47
|—
|86
A_250 (8,472).
