O'Connor throws 4 TDs, Yale defense shuts down Brown 46-16

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Griffin O'Connor threw for 436 yards and four touchdowns as Yale dominated Brown 46-16 on Saturday afternoon.

Yale (5-3, 3-2 Ivy League), which fell to Columbia by one touchdown last week, has won three of its last four games. The Bulldogs accumulated 598 total yards while limiting Brown (1-7, 0-5) to 331. Yale rushed for 162 yards while holding the Bears to minus-27 yards on the ground.

Deonte Henson, with eight solo tackles and Ryan Burke with two sacks and three tackles for losses, led the Yale defense.

Reed Klubnik grabbed six passes for 153 yards and two scores, the longest going for 60 yards. JP Shohfi caught nine passes, two for touchdowns, for 104 yards.

Alan Lamar ran it in from the 1 to start the scoring as Yale went on to lead 20-3 at the break and was ahead 33-9 going into the fourth quarter.

Michael McGovern threw for 358 yards and one score for the Bears.