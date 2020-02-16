Nylander nets 2, Blackhawks beat Flames 8-4 to snap skid

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Nylander had two goals and the Chicago Blackhawks snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Jonathan Toews, Dominik Kubalik, Alex DeBrincat, Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach also scored for Chicago (26-24-8).

After entering with two goals in his previous 34 games, Nylander scored twice in the second as Chicago took advantage of several defensive miscues to outscore the Flames 4-1 in the period despite being outshot 14-7.

Sam Bennett and Elias Lindholm had two goals apiece for the Flames (30-24-6). Calgary has dropped five straight home games.

Saad broke a 2-all tie at 4:24 of the second and Nylander gave the Blackhawks their first two-goal lead just more than a minute later, pouncing on a bad giveaway in front by Dillon Dube and beating David Rittich with a move to his backhand.

With goalie Cam Talbot on in relief, Nylander made it 6-3 at 18:14 with the second of two Chicago goals in 27 seconds. Another turnover by the Flames behind the net led to rookie Matthew Highmore setting up Nylander in the slot.

The Flames entered the night in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. While they still have other teams to pass, Chicago pulled within six points of Calgary with two games in hand.