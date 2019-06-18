Nurse, Cannon lift AZL Giants Orange over AZL Angels 8-4

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Connor Cannon hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Conner Nurse threw five scoreless innings as the AZL Giants Orange topped the AZL Angels 8-4 on Tuesday.

Nurse (1-0) allowed one hit while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.

Trailing 2-0 in the sixth, AZL Angels cut into the lead when Raider Uceta hit an RBI single, bringing home Trent Deveaux.

AZL Giants Orange answered in the bottom of the inning when Raiber Gutierrez scored on a wild pitch and Cannon scored on a groundout.

The AZL Giants Orange later tacked on four runs in the seventh when Edison Mora scored on an error and Cannon hit a three-run home run to secure the victory.

Jenrry Gonzalez (0-1) went four innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Deveaux doubled twice and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one for the AZL Angels.

_____

