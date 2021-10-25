Not getting their kicks: Dolphins keep losing on walk-offs TIM REYNOLDS, AP Sports Writer Oct. 25, 2021
1 of8 Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scratches his head during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) David Santiago/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Miami Dolphins Brian Flores looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) David Santiago/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) react after a pass thrown by Tagovailoa was intercepted, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Hans Deryk/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) walks off the field at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Falcons defeated the Dolphins 30-28l. Wilfredo Lee/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks out the fields after loss to the Atlanta Falcons in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP) David Santiago/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It has become a sad and unwanted tradition for the Miami Dolphins this season. The opposing team kicks a field goal on the game’s final play, begins celebrating a dramatic victory and the Dolphins can only watch in disbelief.
In an eight-season span, 2013 through 2020, that precise scenario happened only twice.