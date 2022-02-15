Norway takes Olympic gold medal in biathlon team relay MARTHA BELLISLE, Associated Press Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 4:45 a.m.
From left, Sturla Holm Laegreid, Tarjei Boe, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway pose after their first place finish during the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen of Norway crosses the finish line in first during the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
From left, Emilien Jacquelin, Quentin Fillon Maillet, Fabien Claude and Simon Desthieux of France pose after their first place finish in the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Teammates talk with Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee after their third place finish during the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Quentin Fillon Maillet of France crosses the finish line in second during the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
8 of8
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Clean shooting cleared the way for the Boe brothers to win another Olympic gold medal for Norway in biathlon on Tuesday.
Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen skied the final leg of the four-man relay and hit all five targets at the last range before crossing first. Russian biathlete Eduard Latypov, who had been leading the race on the last leg, struggled at that final shooting stop. He used all three of his spare bullets and still needed to complete a penalty lap.
