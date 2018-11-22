Northern Colorado rolls to 90-64 win over Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Davis and Jonah Radebaugh scored 20 points apiece and Northern Colorado rolled to a 90-64 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Davis also had five rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Bears (3-0). Bodie Hume added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jalen Sanders had 10 points and five boards.

Northern Colorado shot 56 percent from the field compared to 42 percent for Incarnate Word, made 18 of 20 of their free throws (90 percent), and had a 41-21 rebounding edge.

Hume drained three 3-pointers and Radebaugh added a fourth as part of 14-3 start for the Bears and they never looked back, building to a 49-31 advantage at the break.

Incarnate Word closed to 51-43 early in the second half but Northern Colorado came alive again on 3-pointers by Radebaugh, Davis and Trent Harris to stretch it to 62-45 with 12:53 to play.

Christian Peevy scored a career-best 26 points to lead the Cardinals (4-4). Augustine Ene added 16 points and seven boards.