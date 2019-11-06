Northeastern kicks off 100th season with 72-67 win over BU

BOSTON (AP) — Bolden Brace knocked down a catch-and-release 3-pointer with 35 seconds left and Jordan Roland hit four free throws in the closing seconds to lift Northeastern to a 72-67 win over cross-town rival Boston University to kick off its 100th season of men's college basketball Tuesday night.

The Huskies, coming off an NCAA tournament berth in 2019, kicked off their season against the Terriers for the ninth consecutive season. Northeastern the teams have faced each other in the opener. The Huskies now lead the all-time series, 75-74 and are 51-49 all-time in season openers.

Roland was 15 of 24 from the field and finished with a career-high 39 points to lead Northeastern. Tyson Walker had 11 points and Maxime Boursiquot added 10 points. Brace had nine rebounds for the visitors.

Walter Whyte had a career-high 23 points and Alex Vilarino added 17 for Boston University.

Northeastern matches up against Harvard at home on Friday. Boston University takes on SUNY Poly at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25