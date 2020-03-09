https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Northeastern-72-Towson-62-15115753.php
Northeastern 72, Towson 62
Brace 5-8 2-3 15, Roland 3-10 2-2 8, Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Boursiquot 7-10 2-4 16, Walters 4-7 5-5 14, Walker 5-8 2-2 13, Eboigbodin 2-3 0-0 4, Strong 0-1 0-0 0, Emanga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 13-17 72.
Sanders 4-4 1-2 9, Tunstall 3-3 3-4 9, Betrand 1-7 0-0 2, Fobbs 7-15 4-6 21, Gibson 1-3 2-2 5, Timberlake 1-5 2-2 5, Dottin 4-9 1-2 9, Thompson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-49 13-18 62.
Halftime_Northeastern 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 5-16 (Brace 3-6, Walters 1-1, Walker 1-3, Smith 0-1, Strong 0-1, Roland 0-4), Towson 5-18 (Fobbs 3-8, Gibson 1-2, Timberlake 1-4, Betrand 0-4). Rebounds_Northeastern 24 (Brace 8), Towson 30 (Tunstall 9). Assists_Northeastern 15 (Walker 4), Towson 11 (Fobbs, Dottin 3). Total Fouls_Northeastern 15, Towson 20.
