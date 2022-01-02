No. 8 Indiana women top No. 6 Maryland for 1st win in series

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 18 points, Aleksa Gulbe and Mackenzie Holmes each had a double-double and No. 8 Indiana beat sixth-ranked Maryland 70-63 in overtime on Sunday for its first victory in the 12-game series.

Indiana led by nine points with three minutes left in regulation before Maryland went on an 8-0 run. Maryland's Ashley Owusu made a reverse layup with 58 seconds left and Nicole Cardano-Hillary, a 56% free-throw shooter, went 1 of 2 from the stripe to give Indiana a 61-59 lead. Owusu used a high screen and drove the lane to tie it with 19.4 seconds left. Indiana played for the final shot but Grace Berger's free-throw line jumper was off the mark at the buzzer.

Indiana missed two free throws with 41.6 seconds left in overtime, leading 67-63, but Maryland couldn't take advantage, missing two 3-pointers on its next possession and Patberg made 1 of 2 free throws for a five-point lead.

Maryland missed all seven of its field-goal attempts in overtime, becoming the 13th opponent Indiana (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) has held under 70 points this season.

Gulbe had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Holmes added 15 points and 14 boards. Cardano-Hillary and Berger each scored nine points as the Hoosiers only had two points from their two bench players. All five starters for Indiana played at least 40 minutes, with Patberg and Berger playing the entire game.

Angel Reese had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland (10-4, 2-1). Diamond Miller, who played in just three of Maryland’s first 13 games due to a sore right knee, added 17 points and Owusu finished with 10 points, going 4 of 13 from the field.

Reese had a game-high 13 points in the first half but she picked up her second foul with 3:43 left, went to the bench and Indiana scored the next six points. The Hoosiers led 33-29 at the break despite Maryland shooting 52% as the Terrapins committed 11 turnovers.

The Terps are one of the nation’s highest-scoring offenses, averaging 82.8 points per game for eighth in the country, but only had 16 field goals and 16 turnovers midway through the fourth quarter against Indiana. Maryland finished 21 of 58 from the field (36.2%).

Maryland had won 15 straight games against Big Ten teams, including its three wins in the conference tournament, dating to Jan. 28, 2021.

Indiana plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday. Maryland hosts Penn State on Thursday. The Hoosiers were playing for the first time in 10 days after as its game at Rutgers on Dec. 30 was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Scarlet Knights program. Maryland was coming off a 12-day break after its Big Ten matchup against Illinois was postponed.

