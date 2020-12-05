Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
ARIZONA (2-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Baptiste 35 6-12 4-6 5-11 0 3 18
Reese 19 1-6 3-4 3-7 0 4 5
Thomas 38 3-10 0-0 0-3 2 3 6
McDonald 34 7-16 2-4 1-4 5 2 17
Pellington 13 2-5 0-0 1-1 0 2 4
Pueyo 19 1-4 0-0 0-0 1 1 3
Yeaney 30 4-10 1-3 2-7 4 4 11
Ware 12 2-2 0-0 1-5 0 1 4
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-65 10-17 14-42 12 20 68

Percentages: FG 4.000, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .24 (Baptiste 2-5, Yeaney 2-4, McDonald 1-6, Pueyo 1-3, Thomas 0-5, Pellington 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Baptiste 2, Thomas 1, Yeaney 1)

Turnovers: 12 (McDonald 3, Baptiste 2, Pueyo 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Yeaney 1, Ware 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (McDonald 2, Pueyo 2, Baptiste 1, Yeaney 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
UCLA (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Miller 26 6-8 2-5 4-6 1 3 14
Onyenwere 33 5-16 3-5 5-16 1 4 13
Chou 24 1-5 2-4 0-3 1 0 4
Corsaro 32 0-4 2-4 0-2 3 3 2
Osborne 36 6-21 0-0 2-5 3 1 15
Brown 15 0-1 1-2 1-3 0 2 1
Horvat 17 4-5 0-1 1-3 0 2 8
Bessoir 17 4-7 0-0 4-5 0 1 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 2-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 26-67 10-21 19-47 9 16 65

Percentages: FG 38.806, FT .476.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .2 (Osborne 3-9, Onyenwere 0-2, Chou 0-3, Corsaro 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Osborne 1, Bessoir 1)

Turnovers: 12 (Onyenwere 4, Horvat 3, Miller 2, Chou 1, Corsaro 1, Brown 1)

Steals: 5 (Corsaro 2, Miller 1, Osborne 1, Bessoir 1)

Technical Fouls: None

UCLA 14 24 6 21 65
Arizona 12 20 16 20 68

A_0

Officials_Kenneth Nash, Charles Gonzalez, Michol Murray