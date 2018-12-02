No. 6 Tennessee trounces Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Admiral Schofield scored 16 points, Kyle Alexander had 12 points and 10 rebounds and No. 6 Tennessee breezed to a 79-51 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday.

Grant Williams finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee (6-1) in its last tuneup before a Dec. 9 showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Phoenix. Jordan Bowden also scored 14 points.

Myles Smith scored 16 points for Texas A&M-CC (4-4), which shot just 32.2 percent from the floor.

Tennessee played without guard Lamonte' Turner, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. The same issue caused him to miss the Vols' first three games of the season.

Texas A&M-CC (4-4) led 15-8 before Tennessee pulled ahead for good by going on a 14-0 run that lasted just over six minutes.

Jordan Bone made a tying 3-pointer and then assisted on a Schofield 3-pointer 30 seconds later that gave Tennessee its first lead with 9:41 left in the first half.

Bone shot just 1 of 6 but collected seven points and a career-high 10 assists without committing any turnovers.

Tennessee outscored Texas A&M-CC 26-4 over the last 12 minutes of the first half to grab a 34-19 lead at the break. Texas A&M-CC made a brief comeback attempt in the second half, thanks mainly to Smith.

Smith scored the Islanders' first 12 points of the second half. He sank a trio of 3-pointers in the first 4 1/2 minutes to reduce Tennessee's lead to 41-30 with 15:35 remaining.

That's as close as the Islanders would get.

Tennessee put the game out of reach with a 7-0 spurt that included back-to-back dunks by Bowden and Schofield. Both dunks followed Tennessee steals.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M-CC: Smith simply didn't get enough help, with none of his teammates scoring more than seven points. Tony Lewis entered the day averaging 10.3 points, but he missed all six of his shots to go scoreless Sunday.

Tennessee: Yves Pons replaced Bowden in Tennessee's starting lineup Wednesday and provided 10 points and an energy boost in a 95-67 blowout of Eastern Kentucky. Pons was back in the lineup with Bowden coming off the bench Sunday, but Bowden had the better performance of the two. Bowden had a season-high 14 points in 24 minutes. Pons had two points and five turnovers in 16 minutes.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M-CC hosts Texas State on Wednesday.

Tennessee faces No. 1 Gonzaga next Sunday in the Jerry Colangeo Classic at Phoenix.

