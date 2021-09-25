Skip to main content
No. 6 Penn St. 38, Villanova 17

Villanova 3 0 0 14 17
Penn St. 7 10 14 7 38
First Quarter

PSU_Dotson 52 pass from S.Clifford (Stout kick), 12:59.

VILL_FG Bunce 39, 1:21.

Second Quarter

PSU_Washington 52 pass from S.Clifford (Stout kick), 14:07.

PSU_FG Stout 29, 8:26.

Third Quarter

PSU_Lambert-Smith 83 pass from S.Clifford (Stout kick), 14:14.

PSU_Washington 23 pass from S.Clifford (Stout kick), 1:58.

Fourth Quarter

PSU_Warren 3 run (Stout kick), 13:58.

VILL_Pringle 57 pass from D.Smith (Bunce kick), 9:42.

VILL_Pringle 17 pass from D.Smith (Bunce kick), 1:28.

A_105,790.

___

VILL PSU
First downs 15 20
Total Net Yards 280 509
Rushes-yards 26-58 34-80
Passing 222 429
Punt Returns 0-0 4-21
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-57
Interceptions Ret. 1-2 1-15
Comp-Att-Int 20-34-1 22-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-26 3-16
Punts 8-34.625 4-38.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-50 3-35
Time of Possession 31:15 28:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Villanova, Jackson 7-58, Covington 6-15, Barlee 3-3, Ayo-Durojaiye 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Smith 8-(minus 18). Penn St., Lovett 11-45, Lee 7-21, C.Holmes 1-9, T.Smith 1-7, Ford 2-4, Warren 1-3, Cain 1-2, Roberson 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 5), S.Clifford 8-(minus 8).

PASSING_Villanova, Smith 20-34-1-222. Penn St., S.Clifford 19-26-1-401, Roberson 3-5-0-28.

RECEIVING_Villanova, Summers 5-45, Pringle 4-107, Hayek 4-26, Boykin 2-19, Barlee 2-14, Ayo-Durojaiye 1-9, Allen 1-4, Covington 1-(minus 2). Penn St., Dotson 7-117, Washington 5-148, Lambert-Smith 2-88, M.Wilson 2-26, Johnson 1-25, Sullivan-Brown 1-12, Strange 1-9, Eubanks 1-2, Lee 1-1, Lovett 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Penn St., Stout 53.