No. 6 Maryland women top Purdue 74-62 in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Stephanie Jones added 14 points and 13 rebounds Friday, helping No. 6 Maryland pull away from Purdue 74-62 in the first of four Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal games.

The top-seeded Terrapins (26-4), who shared the regular-season league crown with Northwestern, have won 15 in a row and will play in the semifinals for the sixth straight year.

Karissa McLaughlin and Dominque Oden each scored 15 to lead the Boilermakers (18-14), who have lost three straight to Maryland and seven of 10 overall.

And all it took to swing the game was one quick scoring flurry.

After McLaughlin missed a 3-pointer late in the third quarter, Blair Watson grabbed the rebound and Maryland got the ball to Mikesell, who made a 3 with 4 seconds left. The basket gave the Terrapins a 55-44 lead, and Boilermakers never recovered.

Maryland then opened the fourth quarter by scoring the first nine points to make it 64-44 and the Boilermakers couldn't get within single digits again.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: A win would have helped solidify the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament case. Instead, they must now wait 10 days to see whether an 18-14 record, a middle of the pack finish in league play and a third consecutive early exit in the league tourney will impress the selection committee.

Maryland: The Terrapins looked rusty for most of the first three quarters. But not much changed for the league's most dominant team. After clinching its fifth regular-season championship Sunday, Maryland is one win away from reaching its sixth consecutive tourney title game and two wins from earning its fourth tourney crown in six years.

STAT PACK

Purdue: Fatou Diagne had 11 points and 12 rebounds while Ae'Rianna Harris had 10 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Harris finished her career with a tournament-record 28 career blocks. ... Oden also had six rebounds and eight assists. ... The Boilermakers were outrebounded 54-36, including 24-9 on the offensive end.

Maryland: Mikesell made six 3s, one short of her career high. ... Shakira Austin had 12 points and 11 rebounds. ... Big Ten freshman of the year Ashley Owusu finished with 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. ... Kaila Charles scored only four points after coming into the game needing 37 to reach the 2,000-point mark. ... Maryland took 84 shots, 26 more than Purdue. ... The Terrapins had a 21-3 offensive rebounding advantage in the first half.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Must wait until Selection Monday to find out its next opponent and destination.

Maryland: Plays either fourth-seeded Indiana or fifth-seeded Rutgers in Saturday's semifinal.

