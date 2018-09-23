No. 5 Oklahoma escapes with 28-21 OT win over Army

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Army in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime, and Parnell Motley intercepted Kelvin Hopkins' fourth-down pass to help No. 5 Oklahoma escape with a 28-21 victory over Army on Saturday night.

"Our guys hung in there," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "They trusted that it was going to be a challenge. If there's a couple plays that game that you don't make, it's going to be a close game against them. Those couple plays that we had a chance to separate, we didn't do it."

Army had the ball for 44:41 and ran 87 plays to Oklahoma's 40.

Army coach Jeff Monken said the Black Knights would have gone for two and the win if they had scored a touchdown on their overtime possession. The Black Knights were 4 for 4 on fourth-down conversions until Motley's interception.

Kyler Murray passed for 165 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 71 yards and another score and Trey Sermon added 119 yards on 18 carries for Oklahoma. Kenneth Murray had a school-record 28 tackles and Curtis Bolton had 23 for the Sooners (4-0).

Hopkins ran Army's triple-option offense to near perfection for most of the game. He ran for 102 yards and a touchdown while constantly fooling the Sooners with his ball handling, but he threw two critical late interceptions.

Oklahoma led 21-14 at halftime after Army had 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drives on its first two possessions. Kyler Murray passed for 123 yards and two touchdows and ran for 40 yards and another score before the break.

Hopkins ran for 55 yards in the first half, including a nifty 5-yard touchdown run. Army (2-2) ran 39 times for 183 yards in the first half and had the ball for 22:01 of the 30 minutes. Oklahoma only had the ball for 20 plays in the first half.

Army picked off Kyler Murray's pass and made the Sooners pay. Andy Davidson scored from 3 yards out, and the Black Knights tied the game at 21 with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter. It was a 19-play, 85-yard drive that took 10:47 off the clock.

Oklahoma drove to the Army 1, but the Black Knights got the stop on fourth-and-goal and took over with 12:23 to go.

"A lot of heart, a lot of toughness and playing really well fundamentally," Monken said. "Pads down, hands where they're supposed to be, in the gaps where they're supposed to be. And that's what it takes. So I was proud of our guys for that goal-line stand. It was a great, great effort."

Army drove for the win, but Oklahoma's Mark Jackson pressured Hopkins, and defensive end Kenneth Mann caught a deflection to give the Sooners the ball at their 38-yard line.

Kyler Murray ripped runs of 18 and 10 yards to get the Sooners into field-goal range. An option pitch to Sermon for 11 yards and an 8-yard run by Kyler Murray moved it even closer. The Sooners then took a knee to set up the field goal try, but Austin Seibert missed from 33 yards out as time expired to force overtime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Army: The Black Knights improved significantly from their first three games and should be confident against any team on their schedule. Their offensive execution was nearly flawless, and their defense did just enough to keep them in the game.

Oklahoma: The Sooners could not get Army's offense off the field. The good news is they won't face another offense like the Black Knights all year.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Sooners likely will drop a few spots after this one. As solid as Army is, the respect for the Black Knights isn't great enough for the Sooners to avoid being punished for the close call.

UP NEXT

Army travels to Buffalo on Saturday.

Oklahoma hosts Baylor on Saturday.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25