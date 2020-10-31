Recommended Video:

Georgia 7 0 7 0 14
Kentucky 0 3 0 0 3
First Quarter

UGA_Bennett 2 run (Podlesny kick), 6:07.

Second Quarter

KEN_FG Ruffolo 34, 2:44.

Third Quarter

UGA_White 22 run (Podlesny kick), 11:38.

UGA KEN
First downs 20 15
Rushes-yards 43-215 39-138
Passing 131 91
Comp-Att-Int 9-14-2 15-25-0
Return Yards 0 0
Punts-Avg. 2-47.5 4-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 2-19 6-55
Time of Possession 25:00 35:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Georgia, White 26-136, Cook 6-39, Milton 8-31, Bennett 3-9. Kentucky, Rodriguez 20-108, Gatewood 16-23, Rose 3-7.

PASSING_Georgia, Bennett 9-13-2-131, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Kentucky, Gatewood 15-25-0-91.

RECEIVING_Georgia, Cook 4-62, K.Jackson 3-25, Washington 1-33, Burton 1-11. Kentucky, Ali 5-35, Dailey 3-18, Harris 3-15, Rigg 2-7, Upshaw 1-10, Smoke 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.