No. 4 Oklahoma beats TCU 52-31 in Williams' starting debut BY JOE BUETTNER, Associated Press Oct. 16, 2021 Updated: Oct. 16, 2021 11:39 p.m.
1 of17 Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Oklahoma running back Eric Gray (0) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Oklahoma wide receivers Jadon Haselwood (11) and Michael Woods II (8) celebrate after Jadon scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Oklahoma wide receiver Michael Woods II (8) makes a catch ahead of TCU cornerback C.J. Ceasar II (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) gestures after running for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) reaches for the ball as TCU safety T.J. Carter (7) tackles him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley yells to his team before a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 TCU head coach Gary Patterson yells to his team before a play against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Okla. Alonzo Adams/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Williams had a big starting debut for No. 4 Oklahoma, throwing for 295 yards and four touchdowns and running for another score in the Sooners' 52-31 victory over TCU on Saturday night.
The freshman from Washington, D.C., unseated Spencer Rattler as the starter after leading a comeback victory over Texas last week in Dallas. He started fast against TCU with an opening 75-yard touchdown drive that took just under three minutes.
Written By
BY JOE BUETTNER