No. 4 Ohio State routs Rutgers, looks ahead to bigger test

Ohio State receiver Johnnie Dixon, left, celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers with teammate Binjimen Victor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State receiver Johnnie Dixon, left, celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers with teammate Binjimen Victor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell, (89) scores a touchdown past Rutgers defensive back Avery Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell, (89) scores a touchdown past Rutgers defensive back Avery Young during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, center, cuts up field in front of Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, center, cuts up field in front of Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell, right, celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell, right, celebrates his touchdown against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill, right, is forced out of bounds by Rutgers defensive back Saquan Hampton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State receiver K.J. Hill, right, is forced out of bounds by Rutgers defensive back Saquan Hampton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell, left, tries to escape the grasp of Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State receiver Parris Campbell, left, tries to escape the grasp of Rutgers defensive back Isaiah Wharton during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins drops back to pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins drops back to pass against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Rutgers linebacker Rashawn Battle, left, tries to tackle Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Rutgers linebacker Rashawn Battle, left, tries to tackle Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Rutgers head coach Chris Ash instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Rutgers head coach Chris Ash instructs his team against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP

Ohio State acting head coach Ryan Day shouts to his team against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State acting head coach Ryan Day shouts to his team against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP























Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close No. 4 Ohio State routs Rutgers, looks ahead to bigger test 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw four touchdown passes and No. 4 Ohio State rolled to the 900th victory in program history, routing outmanned Rutgers 52-3 on Saturday.

Johnnie Dixon grabbed two of Haskins' scoring strikes, and backup quarterback Tate Martell added another touchdown pass and a 47-yard scoring run on a gray, misty afternoon. The Buckeyes, playing in their second game without suspended coach Urban Meyer, piled up 579 offensive yards after amassing 721 in the opener.

Meyer was back conducting practices this week but will miss one more game — next week's prime-time clash with No. 16 TCU — to finish out his three-game suspension for mismanaging fired assistant coach Zach Smith, who was accused to domestic abuse and other misbehavior. Co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day ran the show again Saturday and had few reasons to fret, save for the 11 penalties that cost Ohio State 131 yards.

The Buckeyes expect to get their first real test of the season against the Horned Frogs in Dallas after a couple of cake walks to start.

Parris Campbell, Luke Farrell and Terry McLaurin also caught scoring passes. McLaurin's came on backup quarterback Martell's first career touchdown pass, a 51-yarder on third-and-16 with 11:05 left in the first half.

Ohio State's defense, which last week gave up several big plays for touchdowns, tightened up against the Scarlet Knights, who managed just a dozen first downs and 134 offensive yards.

Rutgers true freshman quarterback Arthur Sitkowski was 6 for 18 for 38 yards and interception before he was replaced by Giovanni Rescigno to start the second half. Sitkowski apparently was hurt on the last play of the first half when he was sacked by Ohio State's Nick Bosa.

THE TAKEAWAY:

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights still need plenty of work before they'll be able to compete with the Big Ten elite. They've lost the last three games to Ohio State by a combined score of 166-3.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes showed they can score points almost at will against less-talented teams. Next week will be a better measuring stick.

UP NEXT:

Rutgers: Plays at Kansas on Saturday.

Ohio State: Gets a tougher challenge Saturday against No. 16 TCU in Arlington, Texas.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy