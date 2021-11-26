No. 4 Bearcats stay unbeaten, beat East Carolina BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Nov. 26, 2021 Updated: Nov. 26, 2021 7:35 p.m.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and No. 4 Cincinnati, aiming to maintain its position among the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, completed a perfect regular season by beating East Carolina 35-13 on Saturday.
The Bearcats (12-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference, CFP No. 4) are trying to become the first team outside of a Power Five conference to compete in the four-team CFP.