No. 3 Maryland rolls over Mount St. Mary's 98-57 RICH DUBROFF, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 10:12 p.m.
1 of11 Maryland guard Katie Benzan, right, reaches for the ball held by Mount St. Mary's forward Isabella Hunt during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 98-57. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Mount St. Mary's guard Kendall Bresee (3) drives to the basket against Maryland forward Mimi Collins (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in College Park, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) and Mount St. Mary's guard Kendall Bresee (3) vie for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in College Park, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Maryland forward Angel Reese (10) goes to the basket against Mount St. Mary's guard Kendall Bresee (3) and forward Isabella Hunt, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in College Park, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers (0) shoots against Mount St. Mary's guard Michaela Harrison (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in College Park, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Maryland forward Chloe Bibby (55) goes to the basket past Mount St. Mary's guard Jessica Tomasetti, center, and guard Jada Lee, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in College Park, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Maryland forward Mimi Collins, top, competes for the ball against Mount St. Mary's guard Kendall Bresee (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in College Park, Md. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — In their first four games, the No. 3 Maryland Terrapins have won by an average of 31 points. After their latest win, a 98-57 romp over Mount St. Mary’s coach Brenda Frese said that the team’s biggest victory of the season wasn’t good enough for her.
“I still wasn’t pleased tonight,” Frese said. “If there’s a team that’s a lesser opponent than us, we’re looking for perfection in everything that we’re doing.”