No. 3 Kansas 60, TCU 46
Azubuike 10-14 0-2 20, Agbaji 2-6 2-2 7, Braun 0-2 0-0 0, Dotson 7-17 4-7 18, Garrett 0-4 0-0 0, Moss 3-11 0-0 9, Enaruna 0-0 0-0 0, McCormack 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 24-58 8-13 60.
Samuel 0-1 0-2 0, Bane 8-19 2-3 20, Farabello 1-3 0-0 3, Grayer 0-2 0-0 0, Nembhard 5-14 0-0 11, Fuller 4-8 1-1 10, Dennis 0-4 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-2 0, LeDee 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 19-54 3-9 46.
Halftime_Kansas 31-18. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 4-13 (Moss 3-8, Agbaji 1-3, Dotson 0-2), TCU 5-22 (Bane 2-8, Fuller 1-2, Farabello 1-3, Nembhard 1-5, Dennis 0-1, Smith 0-1, Grayer 0-2). Rebounds_Kansas 38 (Azubuike 15), TCU 30 (Samuel 10). Assists_Kansas 17 (Dotson 11), TCU 11 (Bane, Farabello, Nembhard 3). Total Fouls_Kansas 13, TCU 13.
