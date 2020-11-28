Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
MISSOURI ST. (1-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Franklin 15 1-2 3-4 0-5 0 1 5
Hipp 17 6-8 0-1 4-7 3 2 13
Bhinhar 25 2-6 0-0 1-7 5 0 4
Calip 22 4-10 1-2 0-5 2 0 10
Wilson 23 3-6 5-8 2-4 1 3 11
Jackson 19 6-15 0-0 1-3 0 4 12
Knapp 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Gartner 16 3-3 1-4 3-8 1 1 7
Ellis 3 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Manning 21 2-5 2-2 0-6 3 0 7
Ruffridge 20 2-6 0-0 0-7 3 1 5
Rocca 6 0-1 0-0 0-2 1 2 0
Winslow 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-4 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-65 12-21 12-58 19 17 74

Percentages: FG 44.615, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Hipp 1-1, Calip 1-2, Manning 1-3, Ruffridge 1-4, Wilson 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Ellis 0-1, Rocca 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Franklin 1, Bhinhar 1, Jackson 1, Gartner 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Bhinhar 5, Manning 3, Hipp 2, Wilson 2, Jackson 2, Knapp 2, Team 2, Franklin 1, Calip 1)

Steals: 10 (Ruffridge 3, Hipp 2, Wilson 2, Franklin 1, Bhinhar 1, Manning 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
FLORIDA GULF COAST (1-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Cecil 26 2-9 0-0 0-7 2 2 6
Antenucci 25 2-9 1-2 2-2 3 2 6
Bryant 18 1-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 2
List 20 2-4 3-3 1-3 1 4 7
Morehouse 32 4-13 2-3 0-4 1 1 10
Adams 15 0-8 0-0 2-5 0 1 0
Blair 19 0-7 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
Dowling 7 0-1 0-0 1-3 0 0 0
Stanley 16 1-3 2-3 0-4 0 2 4
Hackley 13 2-4 1-2 0-0 0 0 7
Johnson 9 1-3 4-4 0-3 0 0 7
Team 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200 15-64 13-17 6-33 7 14 49

Percentages: FG 23.438, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 6-45, .133 (Cecil 2-8, Hackley 2-4, Antenucci 1-8, Johnson 1-3, Bryant 0-1, List 0-1, Morehouse 0-4, Adams 0-8, Blair 0-6, Dowling 0-1, Stanley 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hackley 2, Cecil 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Morehouse 6, Cecil 2, Stanley 2, Antenucci 1, Bryant 1, List 1, Dowling 1, Hackley 1, Team 1)

Steals: 10 (List 3, Morehouse 2, Blair 2, Cecil 1, Antenucci 1, Hackley 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Missouri St. 27 22 13 12 74
Florida Gulf Coast 6 12 24 7 49

A_0

Officials_Meadow Overstreet, Xiomara Cruz, Kiesha Browm