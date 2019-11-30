No. 24 Arizona women force 29 TOs, beat UC Riverside 70-27

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 11 of her 14 points in first half and No. 24 Arizona beat UC Riverside 70-27 on Friday.

The Wildcats (7-0) are off to their best start since opening the 1999-2000 season with nine straight wins. Arizona also held an opponent to less than 30 points for the first time.

McDonald was 6 of 9 from the floor and had four steals. Mara Mote added 12 points from four 3-pointers for Arizona, which shot 47.5% percent from the field and forced a program-best 29 turnovers.

UC Riverside (2-6) shot just 21% (3 of 15) in the first half and made just shot — a Marina Ewodo layup — in the third quarter. Jannon Otto scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter when the Highlanders scored 13. Ewodo finished with four points.

___

