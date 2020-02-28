No. 23 Ohio State makes fast work of Nebraska in 75-54 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night.

Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten), playing without injured starting forward Kyle Young, won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight.

The Buckeyes rode the momentum of their 79-72 win over Maryland on Sunday to a fast start. They led 26-12 after making 9 of their first 11 shots, including 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Duane Washington Jr. made three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points. He started for the first time since Jan. 11, taking the place of Young, who sprained an ankle against Maryland.

C.J. Walker had 15 points and matched his season high with five rebounds.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson scored eight of the Buckeyes' first 16 points of the second half, working over whoever the undersized Huskers sent to defend him while posting his 11th double-double of the season.

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound Wesson scored eight of the Buckeyes' first 16 points of the second half, working over whoever the undersized Huskers sent to defend him while posting his 11th double-double of the season.

The Buckeyes never led by fewer than 14 points after half, but their offense operated at nowhere near the efficiency it did early in the game. They shot 33 percent the final 20 minutes and missed 18 of their last 19 3-point attempts.

Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added 12 for the Cornhuskers, who shot 36 percent and were 3 of 16 on 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes lose some size with Washington taking over for the injured Young, but the Big Ten's top 3-point shooting team gains another perimeter shooter. Ohio State lost two games earlier in the season when Young was out because of an appendectomy. The Buckeyes are playing well enough right now to be able to withstand Young's absence.

Nebraska: The Huskers' 13-game losing streak is the longest among Power Five teams. There's hope. The Power Five team with the second-longest losing streak (12), Northwestern, visits on Sunday.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A win over Nebraska won't move the needle much for Ohio State. The Buckeyes' opportunity for a promotion comes at home against No. 19 Michigan, which lost to Wisconsin on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Ohio State goes for the two-game season sweep of the Wolverines on Sunday. The Buckeyes won 61-58 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4.

Nebraska's game against Northwestern matches the Big Ten's bottom two teams. The Wildcats beat the Huskers 62-57 in January for their only conference win.

