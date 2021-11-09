No. 23 Bonnies shrug off slow start in 75-47 win over Siena

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Lofton and Jaren Holmes scored 17 points apiece and No. 23 St. Bonaventure overcame a sluggish opening 20 minutes for a 75-47 victory over Siena on Tuesday night in the season opener for both school.

Aside from being ranked for the first time since January 1971, the Bonnies kicked off their season by unveiling an Atlantic 10 Conference regular season and tournament championship banner — the first time they’ve won both in the same year — and an eighth NCAA Tournament banner.

Osun Osunniyi, who entered the game second among active players averaging 2.67 blocks, had seven blocks, with nine points and six rebounds for the Bonnies.

Pitt transfer Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 12 points off the bench for a St. Bonaventure team returning five starters — all seniors — and accounted for 89% of their offense from last season.

Aiden Carpenter and Jayce Johnson each scored 10 for the Saints, who played the Bonnies tight through the first half before running out of steam. Siena is retooling after losing its top three scorers from the team that shared the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season title last year.

The Bonnies missed nine of their first 11 attempts and eventually trailed 18-8 with 12:12 left in the first half when Johnson hit one of two free throw attempts. St. Bonaventure then leaned on its defense to compensate for its lack of scoring, and closed the first half with a 36-32 lead after Jaren Holmes hit a 3 with 10 seconds left.

The Bonnies carried their momentum over into the second half by building a 46-37 lead with Coulibaly scoring twice in 15 seconds, the second basket coming off his steal of Carpenter at midcourt.

St. Bonaventure then rewarded its first home crowd since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020 with an 12-2 run over a three-minute stretch to build a 58-42 lead with 8:20 left on Holmes' 3-point basket.

The Bonnies improved to 7-4 in their last 11 meetings against Siena since the New York-based Franciscan schools established the Brother Ed Coughlin Cup.

Siena, which lost its five games last season by a combined margin of 13 points, endured its most lopsided loss under third-year coach Carmen Maciariello, and worst since an 82-42 loss at St. Bonaventure on Dec. 5, 2018.

BIG PICTURE

Siena: It might not take as long as anticipated for the Saints to find their identity despite entering the season with an essentially new lineup which returned just three scholarship players. Siena was strong on defense in getting bodies on the perimeter to disrupt the Bonnies’ outside shooting attack.

St. Bonaventure: Perhaps first-game jitters with the fans back and opening the season ranked can be chalked up to the Bonnies going 13 of 31 from the field in the first half. St. Bonaventure needs to do a better job of handling a 3-2 defense.

LINEUPS

Siena: Starting F Jordan Kellier and backup G Javian McCollum did not play after getting hurt in practice. G Jared Billups was also sidelined with an injury after being a game-time decision.

St. Bonaventure: Starting guard Jalen Adaway served a one-game suspension due to what the school called a “minor NCAA rules infraction.” St. Bonaventure did not reveal the nature of the infraction, while noting Adaway will be eligible to play the remainder of the season. ... Starting point guard Kyle Lofton was in action after sitting out Bona’s 95-54 win over Alfred in an exhibition game on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Siena: Play home opener against Delaware of the Colonial Athletic Association on Saturday.

St. Bonaventure: Play second straight MAAC opponent in hosting regional rival Canisius on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25