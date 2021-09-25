No. 23 Auburn 34, Georgia State 24

Georgia St. 3 21 0 0 - 24 Auburn 6 6 7 15 - 34 First Quarter GAST_FG Ruiz 32, 8:34. AUB_FG Carlson 40, 7:34. AUB_FG Carlson 23, 2:57. Second Quarter GAST_Thrash 12 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 12:45. AUB_FG Carlson 27, 9:00. GAST_R.Carter 7 pass from Grainger (Ruiz kick), 7:29. AUB_FG Carlson 45, 2:54. GAST_Gregg 50 run (Ruiz kick), 1:56. Third Quarter AUB_Lester 0 punt return (Carlson kick), 4:44. Fourth Quarter AUB_Sh.Jackson 10 pass from Finley (Hudson pass from Finley), :45. AUB_Monday 36 interception return (Carlson kick), :31. ___ GAST AUB First downs 22 21 Total Net Yards 384 419 Rushes-yards 47-267 35-166 Passing 117 253 Punt Returns 0-0 3-45 Kickoff Returns 0-0 5-165 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-36 Comp-Att-Int 12-24-1 22-43-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 2-4 Punts 8-38.25 5-46.4 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 2-20 6-65 Time of Possession 29:35 30:30 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Georgia St., Gregg 12-150, Grainger 17-61, J.Williams 6-29, Coates 8-21, M.Carroll 3-9, T.Dixon 1-(minus 3). Auburn, J.Hunter 10-62, Bigsby 18-60, Shivers 2-29, Finley 3-15, Nix 2-0. PASSING_Georgia St., Grainger 12-24-1-117. Auburn, Nix 13-27-0-156, Finley 9-16-0-97. RECEIVING_Georgia St., R.Carter 4-51, T.Dixon 3-28, Thrash 3-27, Pinckney 1-8, Coates 1-3. Auburn, Hudson 5-76, Sh.Jackson 4-70, Shenker 2-26, J.Johnson 2-25, Canion 2-20, Capers 2-15, J.Hunter 2-6, M.Johnson 1-7, Bigsby 1-5, Shivers 1-3. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia St., Ruiz 20. Auburn, Carlson 40.