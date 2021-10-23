No. 22 San Diego St. builds lead, holds off Air Force 20-14 DENNIS GEORGATOS, Associated Press Oct. 23, 2021 Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 10:45 p.m.
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Matt Araiza kicked two field goals, Kaegun Williams and Chance Bell and ran for touchdowns and No. 22 San Diego State withstood Air Force's comeback bid to win 20-14 on Saturday night.
San Diego State (7-0, 3-0 Mountain West) beat Air Force for a ninth straight time. Air Force (6-2, 3-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Written By
DENNIS GEORGATOS