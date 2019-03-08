No. 21 Wisconsin routs Iowa 65-45

Wisconsin's Khalil Iverson (21) dunks past Iowa's Joe Wieskamp (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ethan Happ had 21 points and 14 rebounds in his final home game to help No. 21 Wisconsin beat Iowa 65-45 on Thursday night.

Fellow senior Khalil Iverson added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten).

The Hawkeyes (21-9, 10-9) played without coach Fran McCaffery as he completed a two-game suspension for an outburst at an official Feb. 26. They had a season-low points total — 20 below their previous low — and shot a season-worst 31 percent from the field.

Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with eight points.

Iowa's post players couldn't stay on the floor. Luka Garza went to the bench in the first half after being whistled for his second foul with nearly 9 minutes left. Nicholas Baer followed a few minutes later Then it was Jared Cook's turn in the second half. He was whistled for his third foul less than 4 minutes into the half, came back five minutes later and was promptly hit with his fourth. After scoring 19 and grabbing 15 rebounds in the two teams' first meeting Nov. 30, Cook was scoreless and had seven rebounds.

Wisconsin turned Iowa's 25 fouls into 27 free throws, making just 17.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes lost their third straight game by double digits.

Wisconsin: The Badgers came in needing to win each of their last two games to secure a top-four finish in the conference and a double-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament. They took care of the first one.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At Nebraska on Sunday

Wisconsin: At Ohio State on Sunday.

___

