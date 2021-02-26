No. 21 Gonzaga 95, Pepperdine 49

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (20-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|LeeAnne Wirth
|19
|8-9
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|1
|16
|Jenn Wirth
|17
|2-6
|3-4
|0-2
|3
|0
|7
|Townsend
|19
|8-12
|3-3
|3-8
|6
|0
|23
|Kayleigh Truong
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|7
|0
|0
|Walker
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|0
|8
|Barfield
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hollingsworth
|6
|3-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|8
|Kempton
|14
|3-3
|2-3
|1-1
|2
|2
|8
|O'Connor
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Virjoghe
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Forsyth
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|2
|Kaylynne Truong
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|7
|Williams
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Ejim
|6
|2-2
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Scanlon
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-66
|11-13
|14-40
|27
|11
|95
Percentages: FG 56.061, FT .846.