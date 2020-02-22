No. 21 Arizona State women rally to beat Colorado 65-59

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Reili Richardson and Ja'Tavia Tapley scored 16 points apiece, each with seven in the fourth quarter, to help No. 21 Arizona State rally for a 65-59 win over Colorado on Friday night.

Tapley scored the first seven points in a 10-0 run that gave the Sun Devils a 55-51 lead on Robbi Ryan's 3-pointer with 1:24 left in the game. Ryan finished with 15 points.

Richardson followed with a 3-pointer that made it 58-53 with 48 seconds left and Arizona State (19-8, 9-6 Pac-12) made 7 of 8 free throws in the final 28 seconds to secure the win.

Emma Clarke had 12 points to lead Colorado (15-11, 4-11), which led 51-45 on Peanut Tuitele's jumper early in the fourth quarter.

Tuitele and Quinessa Caylao-Do added 11 points each for the Buffaloes.

Arizona State shot 21 of 40 from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range. Richards was 4 of 5 and Ryan was 3 of 6 from the arc.

