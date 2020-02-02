No. 20 Colorado routs USC 78-57, salvages road split in L.A.

Recommended Video:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Bey scored 16 points and No. 20 Colorado routed Southern California 78-57 on Saturday night to salvage a road split.

The Buffaloes (17-5, 6-3 Pac-12) lost by four points at UCLA on Thursday. Against the Trojans, they took command with 8 1/2 minutes to go in the first half and kept the pressure on.

McKinley Wright IV, D'Shawn Schwartz and Lucas Siewert added 11 points each. Schwartz helped key a 17-4 run that opened the second half. He scored six straight points, highlighted by a one-handed dunk on a steal by Wright IV, that extended Colorado's lead to 50-28. The Buffs shot 52% from the floor.

The Buffs consistently broke USC's full-court pressure late in the game and on one possession Bey dunked. He got a technical for what he appeared to say afterward.

Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 12 points off the bench. Jonah Mathews and Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points each. Mathews and fellow starters Ethan Anderson and Nick Rakocevic, along with Mobley, played with three fouls each in the second half. Rakocevic was limited to six points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

USC (17-5, 6-3) shot just 38% from the floor, made 5 of 16 3-pointers, and got outrebounded 33-27.

Colorado guard Tyler Bey, left, shoots over Southern California forward Nick Rakocevic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. Colorado guard Tyler Bey, left, shoots over Southern California forward Nick Rakocevic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP Photo: Kyusung Gong, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close No. 20 Colorado routs USC 78-57, salvages road split in L.A. 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BIG PICTURE

Colorado: The Buffs swept their series with USC last season and they've now won five of six at Galen Center.

USC: The Trojans had won 11 of 13 coming in, but they never managed a sustained run in the game. A victory over a ranked opponent would have bolstered their resume.

UP NEXT

Colorado: Hosts California on Thursday.

USC: Visits Arizona on Thursday. The Wildcats are 10-1 at home, where the Trojans won last year.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25