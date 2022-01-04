No. 2 Duke returns from COVID-19 outbreak, tops Georgia Tech AARON BEARD, AP Basketball Writer Jan. 4, 2022 Updated: Jan. 4, 2022 11:32 p.m.
1 of9 Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) holds the ball against Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Georgia Tech forward Jordan Meka (23) drives under the basket while Duke forward Theo John (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) drives to the basket while Duke center Mark Williams (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) and Duke guard Jeremy Roach, right, reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Paolo Banchero had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 2 Duke beat Georgia Tech 69-57 on Tuesday night in its return from a COVID-19 outbreak that had led to a pair of postponements.
Duke (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a rough night on offense and shot a season-low 37.3%. But the Blue Devils' defense made things even tougher on the Yellow Jackets while Duke dominated the boards to grind through this one.