No. 19 Tennessee hands No. 6 Arizona first loss 77-73 AL LESAR, Associated Press Dec. 22, 2021 Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 9:32 p.m.
1 of6 Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) saves the ball from going out of bounds during an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) dribbles as he's defended by Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) goes for a shot past Arizona guard Justin Kier (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) shoots a reverse layup past Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Tennessee overpowered No. 6 Arizona early and held on for a 77-73 win Wednesday night, giving the Wildcats their first loss.
Santiago Vescovi had 15 points, Josiah-Jordan James added 12 and Justin Powell scored 11 for the Volunteers (9-2).