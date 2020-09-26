No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette 20, Georgia Southern 18
|Georgia Southern
|0
|7
|3
|8
|—
|18
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|7
|3
|10
|—
|20
GSO_King 2 run (Raynor kick), 14:53.
ULL_Ragas 10 run (Snyder kick), 9:25.
GSO_FG Raynor 27, 5:49.
ULL_FG Snyder 25, :30.
ULL_Rogers 27 pass from L.Lewis (Snyder kick), 10:34.
GSO_Hood 28 pass from Werts (D.Anderson pass from Werts), :54.
ULL_FG Snyder 53, :00.
___
|GSO
|ULL
|First downs
|21
|18
|Rushes-yards
|49-192
|25-148
|Passing
|255
|290
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-18-1
|18-33-1
|Return Yards
|27
|50
|Punts-Avg.
|2-42.0
|3-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-10
|6-55
|Time of Possession
|35:14
|24:46
___
RUSHING_Georgia Southern, King 24-100, Werts 10-32, Kennedy 7-29, LaRoche 6-27, L.Wright 2-4. Louisiana-Lafayette, C.Smith 4-54, Ragas 15-52, Bailey 3-27, L.Lewis 3-15.
PASSING_Georgia Southern, Werts 11-18-1-255. Louisiana-Lafayette, L.Lewis 18-32-1-290, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Georgia Southern, Hood 3-44, Kennedy 2-105, B.Johnson 1-59, D.Carter 1-13, D.Anderson 1-11, E.Smith 1-9, L.Wright 1-7, Murray 1-7. Louisiana-Lafayette, Ragas 4-54, LeBlanc 3-64, Rogers 3-39, Pauley 2-47, Lacy 2-47, Lumpkin 2-13, Jal.Williams 1-18, K.Carter 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia Southern, Raynor 41. Louisiana-Lafayette, Snyder 34.