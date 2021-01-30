No. 18 Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary's (Cal) 52

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GONZAGA (15-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|LeeAnne Wirth
|23
|3-4
|2-4
|1-5
|1
|0
|8
|Jenn Wirth
|25
|6-12
|2-2
|5-14
|1
|1
|14
|Townsend
|24
|8-15
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|20
|Kayleigh Truong
|23
|3-8
|1-2
|0-1
|9
|1
|7
|Walker
|26
|4-6
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|11
|Barfield
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hollingsworth
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|Kempton
|15
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|O'Connor
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Virjoghe
|8
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Forsyth
|6
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Kaylynne Truong
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|6
|Williams
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Ejim
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Scanlon
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-65
|8-13
|11-43
|18
|14
|79
Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .615.