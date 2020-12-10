No. 17 Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44
Simmons 0-4 0-0 0, Kohl 0-3 1-2 1, Daniels 2-6 1-2 6, Mason 5-8 3-4 14, Miller 3-6 1-1 8, Pleasant 1-4 0-0 2, Allen 2-3 0-0 5, Gayman 0-4 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-4 0-0 6, Morris 1-3 0-0 2, Steele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 6-9 44.
Santos-Silva 3-5 2-4 8, Burton 2-4 0-1 4, Edwards 4-12 9-10 19, McClung 1-11 6-7 8, Peavy 1-6 0-2 2, Burnett 1-3 8-10 10, Benson 0-1 0-1 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Agbo 0-1 0-2 0, Goldin 0-0 0-0 0, Nadolny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 25-37 51.
Halftime_Texas Tech 23-14. 3-Point Goals_Abilene Christian 6-18 (McLaughlin 2-4, Allen 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Mason 1-3, Miller 1-3, Simmons 0-1, Gayman 0-2, Morris 0-2), Texas Tech 2-15 (Edwards 2-7, Agbo 0-1, Burnett 0-1, Burton 0-2, McClung 0-4). Fouled Out_Pleasant. Rebounds_Abilene Christian 23 (Kohl, Allen 4), Texas Tech 28 (Edwards 7). Assists_Abilene Christian 6 (Simmons, Kohl, Daniels, Miller, Gayman, McLaughlin 1), Texas Tech 7 (Burton 3). Total Fouls_Abilene Christian 31, Texas Tech 16. A_4,175 (15,098).