No. 16 Texas Tech ends 3-game Big 12 slide 84-65 over TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime, including two punctuating dunks in the closing minutes, and No. 16 Texas Tech snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak with an 84-65 win over TCU on Monday night.

The Red Raiders (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) had their biggest lead after Tariq Owens blocked a shot that was rebounded by Davide Moretti, who worked the ball up the court before a lob pass to Culver for an emphatic slam that made it 80-60 with 3:16 left. Culver had another dunk after that.

Matt Mooney also had 18 points for Texas Tech, which lost three Big 12 games in a row before a win over Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night. Owens had 17 points while Moretti finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Texas Tech had dropped two spots from 14th in the new AP poll earlier Monday.

Kouat Noi had 16 points for TCU (15-5, 3-4), while Desmond Bane scored all 13 of his points after halftime. Kendric Davis and Kevin Samuel, both freshmen, had 10 points. Samuel also had 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double.

Texas Tech started the game with Mooney's alley-oop pass to Owens for a dunk. Noi then scored six in a row before Tech's 8-0 run that put them ahead to stay — and was capped when Owens banked in a 3-pointer.

The Red Raiders had a 37-18 lead after Moretti hit consecutive 3s. After TCU cut into the gap a bit, Tech took a 43-27 hafltime lead when Moretti had a defensive rebound and Culver then drove nearly the length of the court for a buzzer-beating layup.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs have won their last seven Big 12 home games, dating back to last season, but are 0-4 on the road in conference this season. The last two have been double-digit losses.

Texas Tech: An encouraging offensive performance for the Red Raiders with four players scoring in double figures while shooting 54 percent (32 of 59) overall — and 43 percent (9 of 21) on 3-pointers. They had 43 points at halftime — just two points less than they had overall a week ago in a 58-45 loss at Kansas State.

UP NEXT

TCU plays another road game without leaving Texas. The Horned Frogs play Saturday night at Baylor.

Texas Tech is on the road for three of its first four games, starting Saturday at No. 11 Kansas.

