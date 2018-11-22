No. 15 Mississippi State tops Saint Mary's 61-57 in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quinndary Weatherspoon and Tyson Carter each scored 12 points to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 61-57 victory over Saint Mary's on Wednesday night in the consolation game of the MGM Main Event's heavyweight division.

Saint Mary's took a 50-48 lead with 6:15 left, but the Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run, culminated by Aric Holman's powerful slam dunk.

The Bulldogs (4-1) got nine points and 11 rebounds from Holman, while Lamar Peters added 10. Mississippi State, which matched its season percentage from the free-throw line by hitting 80 percent, also got 20 points from its reserves.

Mississippi State avenged its first loss of the season on Monday, when Arizona State won 72-67.

Jordan Ford scored 23 points for the Gaels (3-2), and Malik Fitts added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Mississippi State closed the first half on a 29-10 run to erase an 11-point deficit and take a 35-27 lead.