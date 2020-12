No. 14 Coastal Carolina holds off No. 8 BYU 22-17

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mateo Sudipo stopped BYU's Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired and No. 14 Coastal Carolina beat the eighth-ranked Cougars 22-17 in short-notice showdown of 9-0 teams Saturday night.

The Cougars (9-1, No. 13 CFP) were a late-week fill-in, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast and eagerly stepping after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns.

It sure looked like an uphill climb for Coastal (10-0), the Sun Belt East champs, as BYU entered with one of the game's most dynamic passers in Zach Wilson and the fourth-highest scoring offense in the country at more than 47 points a game.

But the Chanticleers controlled the clock with three long touchdown drives and made plays when it counted — none bigger than when the freshman safety Sudipo corralled Milne a few steps from the end zone. It will go down as a 17-yard completion, but the Cougars needed 18 on their final play.

That sealed Coastal Carolina's biggest victory in the program's four FBS seasons.

BYU running back Tyler Allgeier rushes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C.

Wilson was 19 of 30 for 240 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Cougars defense, which had allowed less than 90 yards rushing a game coming in, was pounded by Coastal Carolina for 281 yards.

CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns for the Chanticleers.

BYU's attack was quick and decisive. Coastal's was deliberate and relentless. Both ways were effective in the opening half.

The Chanticleers put together the longest drive in program history going 94 yards on 17 plays over 9:05 of the opening quarter to start the scoring as Marable, who accounted for 39 yards on the series, finished with a 5-yard TD run.

It took Wilson and the Cougars just 1:15 to respond as Tyson Allgeier broke through for a 42-yard scoring run.

Again, Coastal took its time on the way to the end zone with an 11-play, 5:54 series that ended on Reese White's 1-yard run.

Once more, Wilson got it back in a hurry, covering 94 yards on six plays including his 41 yard scoring pass to Dax Milne, who spun around to remain inbounds then avoided three Coastal Carolina defenders for the score and a 14-13 lead.

Even though these teams had never met, there was plenty of emotion and chippy play.

It turned ugly right before halftime when Wilson's Hail Mary pass was intercepted at the goal line. But Coastal Carolina linebackers Jeffrey Gunter and Teddy Gallagher kept blocking and hitting Wilson after the interception. The two got Wilson to the ground and when Wilson got up, Gunter hit him again.

Both teams rushed to the spot before coaches and officials separated the scrum and sent both teams to the locker room.

No flags were thrown.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: The long trip may have thrown the Cougars out of their rhythm. They were held to just a field goal and 76 yards in the final 30 minutes.

Coastal Carolina: The Chanticleers pulled off the latest milestone in a season full of them. They beat their highest ranked opponent in FBS history and topped a ranked opponent for the second time this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Count on Coastal Carolina moving up if there's any room in the rankings. Expect BYU to slide despite going the extra mile — or 2,200 miles — to get in another game in this coronavirus-affected season.

UP NEXT

BYU closes its regular season at home against San Diego State next Saturday.

Coastal Carolina travels to Troy next Saturday to make up a game postponed in November. The Sun Belt title game against Louisiana-Lafayette looms Dec. 19.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25