No. 13 Brigham Young 34, Utah St. 20

BYU 10 14 0 10 - 34 Utah St. 3 10 0 7 - 20 First Quarter BYU_Allgeier 22 run (Oldroyd kick), 11:36. BYU_FG Oldroyd 49, 5:06. USU_FG Coles 52, 3:20. Second Quarter BYU_Rex 15 pass from B.Romney (Oldroyd kick), 13:42. USU_McGriff 21 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 6:08. BYU_Allgeier 59 run (Oldroyd kick), 4:09. USU_FG Coles 45, :55. Fourth Quarter BYU_FG Oldroyd 32, 14:22. USU_Thompkins 28 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 9:52. BYU_Allgeier 1 run (Oldroyd kick), 8:40. ___ BYU USU First downs 21 23 Total Net Yards 466 345 Rushes-yards 36-221 34-31 Passing 245 314 Punt Returns 3-38 1-1 Kickoff Returns 2-36 1-16 Interceptions Ret. 2-7 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-29-0 26-48-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-30 3-16 Punts 4-46.75 4-44.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 8-60 3-25 Time of Possession 31:28 28:32 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_BYU, Allgeier 22-218, P.Nacua 2-17, Katoa 7-7, (Team) 2-(minus 4), B.Romney 3-(minus 17). Utah St., Noa 6-17, Bonner 8-13, Gentry 6-8, Tyler 12-3, Makakona 1-(minus 5), Peasley 1-(minus 5). PASSING_BYU, B.Romney 15-19-0-187, Conover 5-9-0-45, Pau'u 1-1-0-13. Utah St., Bonner 21-41-1-276, Peasley 5-7-1-38. RECEIVING_BYU, G.Romney 5-42, Pau'u 4-49, P.Nacua 3-62, Rex 3-39, Allgeier 3-22, S.Nacua 1-17, B.Romney 1-13, Katoa 1-1. Utah St., Thompkins 9-125, Wright 5-52, Bowling 4-60, Van Leeuwen 3-28, McGriff 2-26, Tyler 2-15, Noa 1-8. MISSED FIELD GOALS_BYU, Oldroyd 46.