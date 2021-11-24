No. 13 Arkansas beats Cincy 73-67 in Hall of Fame Classic DAVE SKRETTA, AP Basketball Writer Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 12:18 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Au'Diese Toney scored 19 points, including the go-ahead free throws with just over a minute to go, and Chris Lykes was perfect at the foul line down the stretch in helping No. 13 Arkansas beat Cincinnati 73-67 on Tuesday night in the title game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
Lykes finished with 15 points and JD Notae overcame another cold-shooting night to finish with 13 for the Razorbacks (5-0), who made every crucial play in the closing minutes of a game that neither team led by more than six.