No. 12 UCLA at No. 21 USC tops the week in Pac-12 hoops

Things to watch this week in Pac-12 Conference basketball:
GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 12 UCLA at No. 21 Southern California, Saturday. The first of two meetings between the rivals this season will be a big one. UCLA dropped nine spots in this week's AP Top 25 after losing to No. 4 Arizona and Arizona State last week. The Bruins (17-4, 9-3 Pac-12) struggled offensively in both games and failed on chances to put the Sun Devils away in the triple-overtime game Saturday. The Trojans (20-4, 9-4) split against the desert schools last week, including a nine-point loss to Arizona. Saturday's game will be the first with both teams ranked since 2007 and 12th all-time. USC hasn't won a ranked matchup against UCLA since 1992.