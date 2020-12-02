Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
TEXAS A&M (3-0) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
N'dea Jones 26 5-6 6-7 3-11 1 0 16
Ciera Johnson 33 6-11 2-3 2-3 2 1 14
Nixon 24 2-3 3-4 0-1 10 0 8
Wells 33 4-13 1-2 1-1 4 2 9
Wilson 27 6-12 0-0 2-10 1 1 14
McKinzie Green 9 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 1 0
Pitts 16 2-5 0-0 1-4 2 0 6
Kay Kay Green 10 1-1 0-0 0-1 2 0 2
Maliyah Johnson 6 0-2 0-0 1-1 0 1 0
Sahara Jones 9 0-1 3-6 1-3 0 2 3
Tofaeono 7 3-4 2-2 1-2 0 2 8
Team 0 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 29-58 17-24 13-39 23 10 80

Percentages: FG 5.000, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Wilson 2-2, Pitts 2-4, Nixon 1-2, Wells 0-5)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 1, Wells 1, Pitts 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Nixon 3, Wells 3, Wilson 2, Pitts 2, Johnson 1, Green 1, Green 1)

Steals: 7 (Nixon 3, Wilson 2, Jones 1, Jones 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FG FT Reb
LAMAR (0-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Galloway 22 2-4 0-0 4-6 0 2 4
Gibbs 26 2-4 3-3 0-4 0 2 8
Hastings 24 6-17 3-3 1-2 1 2 18
McQueen 22 2-5 0-0 1-1 1 0 4
Mitchell 19 0-4 0-0 0-0 2 3 0
Wilson 15 3-5 0-0 0-5 0 3 6
Collins 16 1-3 0-0 1-4 0 0 2
Pimentel 23 4-6 0-0 0-4 2 3 10
Dean 22 4-7 1-2 0-0 1 2 9
Malone 11 1-7 0-0 1-1 0 2 2
Team 0 0-0 0-0 3-5 0 0 0
Totals 200 25-62 7-8 11-32 7 19 63

Percentages: FG 4.323, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Hastings 3-8, Pimentel 2-2, Gibbs 1-2, McQueen 0-2, Wilson 0-1, Dean 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gibbs 1, McQueen 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Mitchell 3, Collins 3, Gibbs 2, Hastings 2, Pimentel 2, Wilson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 6 (Galloway 1, Hastings 1, McQueen 1, Pimentel 1, Dean 1, Malone 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Lamar 13 18 12 20 63
Texas A&M 19 19 28 14 80

A_401

Officials_Ify Seales, Eric Baker, Eric Koch