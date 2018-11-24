No. 12 Iowa women rally, beat No. 25 West Virginia 84-81

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 12 Iowa rallied from a 24-point deficit and beat No. 25 West Virginia 84-81 on Friday in the Junkanoo Jam to remain undefeated.

The win marks the biggest comeback for Iowa (5-0) under coach Lisa Bluder. Iowa plays Florida State in the title game while the Mountaineers (3-1) face Eastern Kentucky on Saturday.

Gustafson was 12 of 17 from the field. Makenzie Meyer made four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Iowa. Tania Davis scored 15 points, including a career-high 13 free throws. Alexis Sevillian chipped in with 13 points.

Kysre Gondrezick scored 22 points for West Virginia. Naomi Davenport added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Madisen Smith had 13 points and Tynice Martin and Kari Niblack added 11 points apiece.

Gustafson converted a 3-point play to give Iowa its first lead of the second half, 78-77, with 49.4 seconds to play. Gustafson added another bucket and Davis made two free throws to make it a five-point lead with 38.7 seconds left. Gondrezick hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds remaining.

West Virginia built a 48-29 halftime lead but Iowa outscored the Mountaineers 29-12 in the fourth.