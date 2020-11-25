No. 11 Kentucky 86, Murray St. 60
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|6
|1-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|3
|2
|McKinney
|33
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|3
|6
|Green
|30
|5-10
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|3
|13
|King
|16
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|0
|Patterson
|28
|8-13
|12-13
|3-6
|3
|1
|30
|Owens
|18
|3-6
|1-2
|1-9
|1
|5
|7
|Benton
|21
|2-10
|3-3
|1-5
|3
|1
|7
|Roach
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Hunt
|13
|5-10
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|12
|Leveretter
|17
|1-2
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|3
|Toller
|9
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-75
|18-22
|15-43
|16
|20
|86
Percentages: FG 4.000, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Green 3-5, Patterson 2-4, Hunt 2-5, Toller 1-3, McKinney 0-1, King 0-3, Benton 0-6)
Blocked Shots: 6 (McKinney 2, Leveretter 2, Green 1, Benton 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Toller 4, Roach 3, Hunt 2, Green 1, Patterson 1, Owens 1, Benton 1)
Steals: 19 (Patterson 8, McKinney 4, Toller 3, Benton 2, Green 1, King 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST. (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hawthorne
|20
|4-8
|1-2
|4-7
|0
|1
|9
|Mayes
|26
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|8
|Turley
|30
|3-10
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|7
|Mensah
|23
|3-12
|2-4
|5-9
|1
|2
|8
|Young
|25
|6-10
|2-4
|6-14
|0
|3
|14
|Gibson
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Swinton
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Worley
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|McKay
|28
|2-4
|1-4
|1-3
|2
|1
|6
|Russell
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Sanders-Woods
|15
|2-11
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Settle
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-65
|7-17
|19-48
|8
|15
|60
Percentages: FG 36.923, FT .412.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Mayes 2-4, Turley 1-3, McKay 1-1, Sanders-Woods 1-3, Mensah 0-2, Gibson 0-1, Settle 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 32 (Sanders-Woods 5, Hawthorne 4, Mayes 4, Mensah 4, McKay 4, Turley 3, Young 3, Swinton 1, Worley 1, Russell 1, Settle 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Mayes 2, Hawthorne 1, Young 1, McKay 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Murray St.
|14
|12
|20
|14
|—
|60
|Kentucky
|30
|21
|21
|14
|—
|86
A_1,200
Officials_Tina Napier, Gina Cross, Laura Morris