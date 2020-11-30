https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/No-11-Kentucky-70-Belmont-50-15761981.php
No. 11 Kentucky 70, Belmont 50
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KENTUCKY (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|29
|11-19
|3-7
|5-15
|1
|4
|27
|McKinney
|29
|4-8
|2-4
|4-10
|2
|3
|10
|Green
|28
|4-10
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|9
|King
|13
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Patterson
|38
|5-12
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|0
|10
|Owens
|17
|2-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Benton
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|3-5
|4
|0
|9
|Hunt
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Leveretter
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Toller
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-68
|6-14
|17-50
|12
|15
|70
Percentages: FG 44.118, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .2 (Edwards 2-4, Green 1-4, Benton 1-3, McKinney 0-1, King 0-1, Patterson 0-3, Hunt 0-2, Toller 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Owens 2)
Turnovers: 15 (McKinney 3, Owens 3, Edwards 2, King 2, Hunt 2, Green 1, Leveretter 1, Toller 1)
Steals: 8 (Edwards 3, Patterson 3, McKinney 1, King 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELMONT (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chinn
|32
|1-5
|2-4
|0-4
|3
|2
|5
|Treece
|21
|5-13
|4-6
|2-8
|0
|2
|14
|Baird
|28
|1-8
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|1
|3
|Kinney
|34
|2-10
|2-4
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Wells
|34
|2-7
|2-2
|0-4
|2
|2
|6
|Luly
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|Cook
|16
|2-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|6
|Bartley
|10
|1-6
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|2
|Hay
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|4-4
|0
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-59
|13-20
|12-37
|10
|15
|50
Percentages: FG 28.814, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Kinney 2-8, Chinn 1-4, Treece 0-1, Baird 0-5, Wells 0-1, Bartley 0-1, Hay 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Chinn 1, Baird 1)
Turnovers: 17 (Wells 5, Cook 3, Treece 2, Kinney 2, Hay 2, Chinn 1, Luly 1, Bartley 1)
Steals: 7 (Wells 4, Treece 1, Luly 1, Hay 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Belmont
|10
|13
|13
|14
|—
|50
|Kentucky
|15
|17
|17
|21
|—
|70
A_1,200
Officials_Troy Winders, Blanca Burns, Starr Jefferson
