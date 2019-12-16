No. 10 UCLA women stayed undefeated, top Pacific 68-57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Japreece Dean and Michaela Onyenwere each scored 19 points and Charisma Osborne added 17 to lead No. 10 UCLA over Pacific 68-57 Sunday.

Onyenwere also had nine rebounds for UCLA (9-0).

Sofie Tryggedsson and Valerie Higgins both had 15 points for the Tigers (6-3).

UCLA led 31-29 at halftime, then Dean and Onyenwere totaled 18 points in the third quarter to increase the Bruins' lead to 54-45.

Down by 15 midway through the fourth period, the Tigers closed to 63-57 on a basket by Higgins with two minutes left. Osborne made two free throws and a basket to seal it for UCLA.

Both teams played for the first time in eight days and showed the effects of the layoff, combining to shoot around 30% in the first half.

Brooklyn McDavid, who was averaging nearly 20 points per game for Pacific, was held to seven. It was the first time she failed to score in double digits this season.

The Bruins' improved their all-time record against Pacific to 5-0.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: McDavid shot 3 of 10. She had been 15th in the nation with a 64.1 field goal percentage.

UCLA: The Bruins had one starter, sophomore guard Lindsey Corsaro and two other key players, junior guard Chantel Horvat and sophomore guard Kiara Jefferson, out of the lineup because of injuries.

NEXT

Pacific travels to Las Vegas to take on St. Francis College on Thursday in an opening game of the Las Vegas Holiday Tournament.

UCLA begins a two-game road trip on Thursday at Georgia.